Conference reviews cooperation between Signal Corps and EVN

The event was co-chaired by Commander of the Signal Corps Major General Khuc Dang Tuan and EVN’s Deputy General Director Vo Quang Lam. At the conference, delegates were briefed on the task implementation of the Signal Corps over the past years and toured an operation center of the military communication system. They also discussed and put forward coordination contents to raise the effectiveness of their cooperation in the coming time. Delegates visiting the operation center of the military communication system Speaking at the event, EVN’s Deputy General Director Vo Quang Lam affirmed that EVN has committed to work with the Signal Corps to contribute to the national construction and defense cause. He added that in a bid to contribute to improving defense and security, EVN will create favorable conditions for signal units to develop the military communication system, so as to reduce construction costs. Over the past time, under the Central Military Commission’ and Defense Ministry’s approval, the Signal Corps has actively cooperated with civilian organizations, agencies, businesses, and especially EVN, to improve communication infrastructure to serve military and defense missions. The Signal Corps has always promoted experience sharing with and created favorable conditions for EVN to share its infrastructure… Read full this story

