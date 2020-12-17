Company ships organic chocolate to Japan

This is the first time the province’s organic chocolate has been officially exported to Japan, said Nguyen Chi Duc, Director of the Cultivation and Plant Protection Division under the provincial Department of Agriculture and rural Development on the occasion. Thanh Dat Cocoa Co., Ltd. in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on December 16 sent 2 tons of 15 types of organic chocolate products to Japan. The company’s director, Trinh Van Thanh said the company first exported cocoa beans to Japan in 2019. He added that his company is able to export 400 tons of cocoa beans each year, and plans to expand raw material growing area in 2021. Thanh Dat company has set up links with local farmers, guiding them in organic cocoa cultivation in order to produce cocoa beans meeting international standards. In Xa Bang commune (Chau Duc district), where the company is based, there are 125 farming households who cultivate 80 ha of cocoa. Ba Ria – Vung Tau, which is one of the country’s largest cocoa producers, has about 1,200ha of cocoa, mostly in Chau Duc, Xuyen Moc and Tan Thanh districts where the soil and weather conditions are favorable for planting cocoa. Source: VNA

