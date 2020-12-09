CoKbi service introduced in Hanoi Railway Station

A motorbike taxi service named “CoKbi” on Dec 5 was brought into operation in the Hanoi Railway Station by Hien Linh Joint Stock Company. In short term, 50 SYM motorbikes will be used to transport passengers at station with the operational method like taxi services. First 1.5km will cost 5,000 VND then reduce along with travel distance. Customers who need luggage transported can order service to home by telephoning at (04)2.62.63.64. Hien Linh Company has become the first one to apply taxi meter in motorbike transport service. Up to date, the company has owned 100 such motorbikes besides 50 operational in Hanoi Railway Station. Source: HNM Translated by Hoang Anh

