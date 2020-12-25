Coc Coc named Việt Nam’s second largest browser

Coc Coc served an additional 4 million mobile users in 2020, raising its market share by 1.5-fold to 2.7 per cent against the previous year. — Photo vietnamplus.vn Coc Coc browser and search engine developed by the Ha Noi-based technology company of the same name has attracted 25 million users, becoming the second largest in the Vietnamese market. Accordingly, the browser and search engine earn a market share of nearly 18 per cent and 6.52 per cent, respectively. It is also the fourth most popular mobile internet browser with 13 million download in iOS and Android operating systems. Notably, Coc Coc served an additional 4 million mobile users in 2020, raising its market share by 1.5-fold to 2.7 per cent against the previous year. The app has met strict regulations to become among default browsers on AppStore and CHPlay digital distribution platforms. This year, Coc Coc posted VND235 billion (US$10.18 million) in revenue, a year-on-year increase of 13 per cent, with pre-tax profit estimated at VND30 billion. It was officially launched in April 2013. — VNS 0

