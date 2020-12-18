Coach Park keeps his eyes on World Cup prize

FOCUSED: Coach Park Hang-seo is determined to have a successful 2021 after a year when football was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. VNS Photo Hoàng Hồ By Thanh Hà, Hoàng Hồ and Peter Cowan In a small, spartan office at the Việt Nam Football Federation headquarters, just around the corner from Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội, coach Park Hang-seo plots the next chapter of the national team’s remarkable success story. While the only decorations in Park’s austere office are pictures of some of his famous victories, Vietnamese football fans can be assured their hero is only looking to the future. After winning an AFF Cup, the SEA Games and a historic silver medal at the AFC U23 Championship all in less than three years, you could be forgiven for thinking the South Korean coach is ready to rest on his laurels. Well, you’d be wrong, because the 63-year-old is working harder and smarter than ever, with the ultimate prize of World Cup qualification firmly in his sights. New faces Park, his players and staff are currently in Hà Nội for a three-week training camp the South Korean strategist arranged to prepare for a crunch 2021, when Việt Nam will play… Read full this story

