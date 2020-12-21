Coach Hùng takes job at Bình Dương after leaving Quảng Ninh

Coach Phan Thanh Hùng will lead Bình Dương in the V.League 1 2021. Photo goal.com Football HÀ NỘI — After saying goodbye to Quảng Ninh Coal after four years in charge, coach Phan Thanh Hùng has been hired to coach BEcamex Bình Dương from the 2021 football season. “Bình Dương’s leading board contacted me and I agreed to lead the team from the 2021 season,” said Hùng. The former national team boss, who guided Quảng Ninh to fourth place in the V.League 1 2020, said Bình Dương had tried to hire him many times in the past. Bình Dương have won the national premier league four times in 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2015. After saying goodbye to veterans Nguyễn Anh Đức and Bùi Tấn Trường, Bình Dương put their faith in a group of promising young players such as Nguyễn Tiến Linh and Nguyễn Trần Việt Cường last season and struggled to a sixth-place finish with 28 points in 20 games. Coach Hùng is very good at developing young players, building a game based on the philosophy of controlling the ball. Before coming to Quảng Ninh in 2016, the 60-year-old coach led Hà Nội FC to V.League titles in 2010 and 2013 and… Read full this story

