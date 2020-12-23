Environment Climate change annually costs 6-7% of Vietnam’s GDP By Van Phong Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,07:48 (GMT+7) Climate change annually costs 6-7% of Vietnam’s GDPBy Van Phong Houses resilient to climate change in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. Climate change can cost Vietnam 6%-7% of its GDP – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Climate change has cost Vietnam 6%-7% of its gross domestic product per year and the Vietnamese Government appears slow in adjusting policies to deal with climate change, noted chief economist of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Jacques Morisse at a ceremony to release the WB’s report, titled “From Covid-19 to climate change: How Vietnam can become the champion of green recovery”. Citing statistics from the World Health Organization, Morisse stated that air pollution in large cities in Vietnam is one of the reasons for the death of 60,000 people a year, causing losses of some US$400,000 for each fatality. In the Mekong Delta, the rising sea level has led to the soil becoming impoverished, causing losses for the agriculture sector. In addition, the development of projects without careful planning and taking into account possible risks of natural disasters and weather has led to unfavorable weather conditions. According to the… Read full this story

