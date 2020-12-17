Community CJ Group grants scholarships to poor students of Central Highlands The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,14:24 (GMT+7) CJ Group grants scholarships to poor students of Central HighlandsThe Saigon Times CJ Group representatives pose for a group photo with students at a scholarship award ceremony held on December 16 in Lam Dong Province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CJ GROUP HCMC – Despite the difficulties triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, as part of its annual scholarship program for students with poor family backgrounds but outstanding academic performances, CJ Group this year granted 100 scholarships to students from the elementary to university levels on December 16 in Lam Dong Province. Also, in line with the anti-pandemic directions of the prime minister, the Group did not invite all the students to the scholarship award ceremony, but only representative students. The event was attended by Phan Van Da, vice chairman of the provincial government; Chang Bok Sang, CEO and chairman of CJ Group in Vietnam, and other local officials. Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of CJ Group in Vietnam said, “Under any circumstances, CJ Group always focuses on social activities. Social dedication is a way that we seek to repay the trust of the people of… Read full this story

