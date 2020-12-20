Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam warns over fraud repatriation flights

An overseas Vietnamese asks questions related to investment incentives and property ownership of overseas Vietnamese at a meeting last week in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HCM CITY — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has warned that Vietnamese people who have been stuck in foreign countries due to the pandemic and wish to get back home should watch out for fake advertisements for tickets on repatriation flights. Speaking at a meeting organised last week by the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Đào Duy Dương, deputy head of its legal department, said Vietnamese people who have been stuck in foreign countries due to the pandemic should only buy tickets from official sources. The CAAV said it has received reports of repatriation flight scams in which many people have been contacted with advertisements about foreign airlines organising flights for Vietnamese. But those international airlines have told CAAV they have organised no such flights while it has not licensed any either, it said. The Ministry of Public Security is investigating the scams to prevent a recurrence to protect passengers and airlines’ reputation. Dương said passengers should visit the websites of official agencies such as the Ministry of Transport and the CAAV to get the… Read full this story

