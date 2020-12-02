City steps up preventive measures after new COVID-19 cases detected

Patients at a hospital in HCM City have their body temperature measured. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY— The HCM City People’s Committee will allow districts 6, Tân Bình and Bình Tân to mandate social distancing if they think it is necessary after a few new cases of Covid-19 were found there. Speaking at an online meeting held on December 1, Nguyễn Thành Phong, the committee’s chairman, ordered authorities in districts 1, 3, 6, 10, Bình Tân, Tân Bình, and Tân Phú to carefully check businesses and service establishments visited by the COVID-19 patients. He called for continued implementation of preventive measures the city issued in May. The city has tested 737 others for COVID-19 since December 1, and all have turned up negative. The city is taking a number of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus like spraying chemicals and testing and quarantining people who had been in close contact with the patients and isolating the patients’ neighbourhoods. Phong also instructed relevant agencies to penalise the Vietnam Airlines flight attendant who tested positive on Sunday for violating home quarantine regulations and spread the disease to other people. Nguyễn Trí Dũng, director of the city Disease… Read full this story

