Circular economy can create sustainable value in Viet Nam: experts

Farmers harvest coffee in in Duc Co District in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. The COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of climate change show how vulnerable and interconnected the world we live in is. — VNA/VNS Photo Tran Viet

Viet Nam jumped five spots to reach 49th position in the world for sustainable development in 2020 on the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, partly thanks to the efforts of local businesses, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

At the Vietnam Sustainable Development Business Forum 2020 (VCSF 2020) held in Ha Noi on Thursday, Dam said he appreciated the efforts of firms in the last 10 years, especially in how they developed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lessons from the sustainable development are not only drawn from the pandemic but are also needed to promote the inclusive socio-economic growth in the decade 2021-2030," he said.

The forum, held by the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD-VCCI) with more than 300 delegates focused on discussing key contents on sustainable corporate governance, promoting a circular economy to respond to climate change and enhancing the public-private partnership model.

VCCI chairman…

