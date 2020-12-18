Many businesses are setting targets for an increase in recycling In the framework of the Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum (VCSF 2020) themed “Sustainable development in the new decade: Turning challenges into opportunities” last week, Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) cum chairman of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD), emphasised the importance of the circular economy in realising the country’s three breakthrough strategies in the next 10 years. “Circular economy is the key to success and sustainable development for enterprises of all scales, from large to small and even micro-sized ones. This model contributes to energy security, dealing with climate change, promoting innovation, and improving competition capacity, thus, encouraging the business community to apply this model will be a priority for the VBCSD-VCCI,” Loc said. The circular economy is emerging as a key approach in enterprises’ sustainable development strategies. Speaking with VIR on the sidelines of the VCSF 2020, Do Huu Hao, deputy general manager of La Vie LLC said that the company has deployed numerous innovations in packaging, including the shift to using laser printing technology to minimise compromising the quality of plastics after recycling, as well as launching glass… Read full this story

Circular economy at the core of growth resurgence have 311 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.