Music Christmas-themed concert to be held at HCMC Conservatory of Music The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,18:47 (GMT+7) Christmas-themed concert to be held at HCMC Conservatory of MusicThe Saigon Times The United Family Concert last year – PHOTO: COURTESY OF HCMC CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC HCMC – The HCMC Conservatory of Music will organize the United Family Concert at its concert hall on Friday, December 18, presenting Christmas and New Year melodies to music lovers in the city. The concert will feature renowned artists such as saxophonist Quach Tien Dung, the Saigon Sax Quintet and conductor Ho Duy Truong, along with the teachers and students of the conservatory’s faculties of Pop, Rock, Jazz and Music Technology. The United Family Concert marks three years of the establishment of the United Youth Harmony Choir, a community choir founded at the HCMC Conservatory of Music under the sponsorship of Korea United Pharm Inc. Consisting of students from various universities and music lovers aged between 18 and 40, the choir’s ambition is to bring classical music to a wider audience. Since 2017, the choir has performed in dozens of concerts. In May 2019, the choir won a silver medal at the sixth International Choir Competition in Danang. The… Read full this story

