Trade China seeks to tighten control over seafood imports from Vietnam The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,10:19 (GMT+7) China seeks to tighten control over seafood imports from Vietnam The Saigon Times Employees of the Cuu Long Fish Joint Stock Company in An Giang Province process tra fish for export. China seeks to tighten control over seafood imports from Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – China has asked seafood exporters to submit certificates to prove they are effectively deploying Covid-19 prevention and control measures. To ensure food safety, it also seeks to check the measures in place of some enterprises exporting seafood to China, including those in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. As the pandemic continues to show complicated developments, some importing markets, including China, have enhanced control over food imports, including taking samples from imported food for testing, the local media reported. According to the ministry, China had earlier complained that some frozen shrimp shipments from Vietnam had white spots and infectious hypodermal and haematopoetic necrosis diseases and failed to meet some food safety criteria. The ministry has asked local exporters of seafood to China to seriously adopt Covid-19 prevention and control measures issued by the Government, the… Read full this story

China seeks to tighten control over seafood imports from Vietnam have 292 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.