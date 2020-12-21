Community Children with cleft lips, palates in central provinces receive free surgeries The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 21, 2020,14:54 (GMT+7) Children with cleft lips, palates in central provinces receive free surgeriesThe Saigon Times A doctor conducts a check up on a child during the program – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Operation Smile Vietnam, the Daklak Province Fund for Children and the Daklak Province Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs are collaborating to offer free surgeries to children with cleft lips and palates in seven provinces in the central and Central Highlands regions. The program, which began at the Central Highlands General Hospital in Daklak Province on December 18, will run until December 22. The year 2020 is the sixth consecutive year the program has been organized. This year, with the participation of 50 voluntary doctors from across the country, the program is expected to provide screenings for 120-150 patients from Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Daklak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen provinces and offer free surgeries and treatment to 80-100 of them. The patients will also receive financial aid for their travel, food and accommodation expenses. Vice chairwoman of Daklak Province H’Yim Kdon said since 2014, the program has provided… Read full this story

