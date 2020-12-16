Chemistry experiments in Vietnamese put online on BASF Virtual Lab

Primary school children explore what chemistry means in daily life through online experiments at the BASF Virtual Lab. Photo courtesy of BASF HCM CITY — BASF Virtual Lab, an online platform that allows children to do a variety of interactive chemistry experiments, has added two experiments in Vietnamese. The ‘Energy from the Sun’ experiment helps kids discover how a solar cell works and converts as much sunlight as possible into environment-friendly energy sources. In the ‘Foaming Beads’ experiment, children will examine what makes insulating materials and their differences before they learn to make the insulating materials themselves. The five experiments that are already available in Vietnamese are ‘Looking for the sender,’ ‘Chemistry Lab Bakery,’ ‘Bubbling Refreshment,’ ‘Water Purification,’ and ‘Red Stain Devil.’ The Virtual Lab is also available in many other global languages. In partnership with the HCM City Department of Education and Training, BASF, a German chemical company, on Monday hosted a training workshop for teachers and students of Dương Văn Lịch Primary School in HCM City’s Nhà Bè District to help familiarise them with the experiments and learn what chemistry means in daily life. It also donated 20 computers to the school. BASF Virtual Lab is an extension of… Read full this story

