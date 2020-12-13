Check out this century-old ‘banh mi’ stand in downtown Saigon

Located on a busy street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, the pâté sandwiches sold at Banh Mi Bay Ho have been winning over hearts and stomachs for nearly 90 years. With its origin derived from the French baguette, the banh mi is Vietnam’s quintessential street sandwich, combining a unique mixture of picked veggies, pâté, and various meats. Among the thousands of banh mi stalls scattered across Ho Chi Minh City, 90-year-old Banh Mi Bay Ho is easily a contender for the city’s most well-known sandwich. Launched in 1930 by Tran Van Hau, an internal migrant from northern Vietnam, the family-run banh mi stall got its start on Ton Duc Thang Street. A few short years later, Hau met his wife and the couple moved the business to 19 Huynh Khuong Ninh Street in District 1, where it is still up and running thanks to third-generation owner Ho Quoc Dung. Although Banh Mi Bay Ho is just a food cart, it has managed to rack up a rating of 7.4 on foody.vn – a popular food review platform – thanks to its unique combination of ham, pâté, homemade Vietnamese mayo, picked vegetables, and pork sausage or pork char siu topped with a mouth-watering secret… Read full this story

