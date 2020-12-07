Chàm Islands take action on plastic waste

Local people collect waste on the beach at Cửa Đại in Hội An on plastic action day. — VNS Photo Công Thành HỘI AN — The ancient town of Hội An, in co-operation with UNESCO, has launched the 2020 Plastic Action Day, boosting drastic activities in protecting the ocean and saying ‘No’ to single-use plastic products. More than 300 young people joined the beach cleaning at Cửa Đại beach, bicycle parade and collecting waste at Cẩm Thanh nipa palm forest on Friday. The event was held to mark the 21st anniversary of Hội An’s recognition as a UNESCO world heritage site, and 11th year of the world biosphere Chàm Islands-Hội An site. Speaking at the event, Michael Croft, UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam said: “We know from the statistics so often cited that the ocean in 2050 may not be blue but grey and dark, with more plastic than fish – as humans now discard about 8 million metric tonnes of plastic are discarded into the ocean annually, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic every minute. “We know here too in Việt Nam, with domestic consumption growing, more and more garbage reaches the ocean every year. “The situation in… Read full this story

