The congress discussed and agreed to approve several important documents, including a political report from the Central Public Security Party Organization, one reviewing the leadership of the Central Public Security Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, and another collecting ideas from officers and Party members on the Party Central Committee’s draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

The delegates of the Central Public Security Party Organization to the coming 13th National Party Congress

Documents approved at the congress affirm that, in any circumstances, the Public Security force has absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, the State, and the people, and promotes its core role in maintaining political stability, safeguarding national security, ensuring social order and safety, and effectively preventing social conflict risks to create a peaceful, stable, and safe environment for national development.

The congress adopted tasks for the Party Organization in the next tenure, with determination to further enhance its leadership and fighting capacity and build a pure and strong force towards an elite and modern one by 2030.

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, said that to fulfil its tasks, the force’s most important and decisive mission is to maintain and intensify the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, and build a pure and strong Central Public Security Party Organization and local Public Security Party Organizations.

Source: VNA