Central localities on joint tourism drive

LIFE'S A BEACH: Kids and tourists take part in sporting activities on the beach in Đà Nẵng. Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam have built a tourism promotion programme to boost travel demand among domestic tourists. ĐÀ NẴNG — Thừa Thiên-Huế, Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng have agreed to develop a joint tourism promotion programme to boost travel demand to the central region. Different tour promotions are being offered by travel agencies, resorts and airlines to lure people to the world heritage sites in central Việt Nam as well as MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conference, Exhibitions) tourism and golf tours from this December through 2021. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways in co-operation resort developers Vinpearl, Furama and Sheraton are jointly offering special package tours and accommodation till February 2021. Destinations, museums and popular sites in Đà Nẵng, Huế and Hội An are also offering discounts from 50-100 per cent on entrance tickets for tourists from this December to June 2021. QUIET GETAWAY: Tourists exploring the ancient streets of Hội An on foot. Many promotions are on offer to tourists visiting destinations in Quảng Nam and central Việt Nam from December 2020 through 2021. About 200 resorts, hotels and restaurants in the three localities have agreed to…

