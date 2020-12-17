Financial Markets Central bank rejects U.S. designation of Vietnam as currency manipulator The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,17:48 (GMT+7) Central bank rejects U.S. designation of Vietnam as currency manipulatorThe Saigon Times A bank teller counts Vietnamese banknotes. SBV asserted that Vietnam’s foreign exchange rate policy adopted in recent years does not aim to create unfair trade advantages – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – In response to the U.S. Treasury Department labelling Vietnam as a currency manipulator, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) asserted that Vietnam’s foreign exchange rate policy adopted in recent years does not aim to create unfair trade advantages, but instead, aims to get inflation under control and stabilize the macroeconomy. The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, December 16, released a report on the macroeconomies and foreign exchange policies of its major trade partners, designating Vietnam and Switzerland as currency manipulators while putting 10 other economies including China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan on a watch list. The Treasury said that Vietnam and Switzerland both meet all three criteria under the U.S. law to be named a currency manipulator. Specifically, countries deemed manipulators must have at least US$20 billion in bilateral trade surplus with the U.S., a global current account surplus… Read full this story

