An aerial view shows lines of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles parked on the tarmac at Manston Airport near Ramsgate, south east England on December 22, 2020, as the Brexit contingency plan “Operation Fennel” was activated early to cope with lorries waiting to depart the UK, after France closed its borders to accompanied freight arriving from the UK due to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus strain. The British government said Tuesday it was considering tests for truckers as part of talks with French authorities to allow the resumption of freight traffic suspended due to a new more infectious coronavirus strain. Britain was plunged into fresh crisis last week with the emergence of a fresh strain of the virus, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other forms.(William EDWARDS / AFP) At the end of November, the two countries announced they had concluded a provisional post-Brexit trade agreement that would reflect, as of January 1, the terms of the deal that Britain benefited from as a member state of the EU. But the agreement could not be ratified before the Canadian parliament went into its winter recess, which would have resulted in an… Read full this story
- Tyra Banks Signs Development Deal With Universal Television
- ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Michelle Yeoh Signs Overall Deal With SK Global Labels
- UK wants to avoid cliff edge Brexit but will leave single market, Hammond says
- Britain Retains Lead In Currency Trading Despite Brexit Vote
- Vice Media signs programming deal with Canada’s Bell Media
- Texas girl, 11, signs sweet deal with Whole Foods to sell her lemonade brand
- Narduzzi, Pitt preach stability after signing new deal
- Lake Charles native Josh Gray signs 'lucrative' deal with Korean team
- One Direction’s Liam Payne signs solo deal with Capitol Records
- Trae Bell-Haynes: Latest UVM basketball alum to sign pro deal
Canada and Britain sign interim deal to avoid tariff increase after Brexit have 311 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.