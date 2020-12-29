Tourism Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to begin next month The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,15:11 (GMT+7) Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to begin next monthThe Saigon Times A ferry is set to run on the Can Gio-Vung Tau route, which will be put into service early next month – PHOTO: THE HCMC DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT HCMC – The ferry service linking HCMC’s outlying district of Can Gio and neighboring Vung Tau City will be put into service early next month to meet the high travel demand from local residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year, the HCMC Transport Department announced on December 28. The investor of the service had built bridges and ferry stations in the district and Vung Tau City of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Moreover, one ferry which can accommodate 190 passengers, 10 cars each with a loading capacity of 13.1 tons, 12 seven-seater cars and 150 motorcycles is ready for use. The investor and relevant units are working on ticket prices to report them to the HCMC Department of Finance as well as to discuss the prices with Vung Tau City. It will take passengers around 30 minutes to travel on the 15-kilometer-long ferry route. Share with your friends: … Read full this story

