Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam NA committees strengthen cooperation

The Committees for Foreign Affairs of the National Assemblies of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) have pledged to strengthen coordination for the purpose of increasing the role of the legislatures in implementing the agreements and development initiatives signed by the three countries' governments, based on the trilateral traditional friendship and cooperation. The trio signed a joint declaration in the field at their sixth meeting, which wrapped up in Vientiane, Laos, on August 3. During the two-day event, delegates discussed policies and laws relating to illegal travelling, migration and marriage of citizens in the CLV Development Triangle Area, as well as the measures needed to promote peace, security and development in the region. They exchanged their views on stepping up their coordination to prevent drug and human trafficking, cross-border crimes and terrorism, whilst scrutinising explosives left over from war in the CLV Development Triangle. Participants also discussed the sustainable use, management and protection of water resources and natural resources in the Mekong River region, along with measures to cope with climate change and ensure effective water and geological management in each nation. They welcomed the joint declaration, which includes part of the content of the eighth Summit of the…

