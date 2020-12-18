Cà Mau to woo investment in major projects

The Cà Mau Cape in the southernmost province of Cà Mau. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The Mekong Delta province of Cà Mau is calling for investment in technical infrastructure development, especially in key projects, with the aim of creating impetus for its socio-economic development. Local authorities are focusing on attracting investment in a seaport complex on Hòn Khoai Island, a non-tariff area and a finance and trade centre at the Năm Căn Economic Zone, and a tourism project on Mũi Cà Mau (Cà Mau Cape). They are also giving priority to luring capital to hi-tech agricultural projects, towards promoting exports to the European market under the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Cà Mau has been developing the Khánh An and Hòa Trung Industrial Parks (IPs) and the Năm Căn Economic Zone, while seeking Government approval for the establishment of the Sông Đốc IP. As of early December, the Khánh An IP had attracted 20 investment projects relating to gas treatment, construction materials, wood production, and packaging. These have all been implemented on schedule as committed. Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lâm Văn Bi said that in the next five years, the province will pay due regard to making… Read full this story

