C.P. Vietnam president Montri Suwanposri and leaders at the award ceremony The award, approved by the prime minister, honours businesses that have improved productivity, quality, performance, and significantly contributed to society and sustainable economic development in all areas. C.P. Vietnam president Montri Suwanposri, vice president Vu Anh Tuan, and assistant vice president Worawit Arunraksa attended the ceremony, receiving flowers and a certificate from the chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc, under the witness of Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and representatives of ministries and agencies. “We thank the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development for reviewing 500 companies’ applications in accordance with the 127 indices of the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI), covering all areas like business, and social, and environmental performance to pick the most sustainable companies of Vietnam,” said Suwanposri. “This is the third consecutive year that C.P. Vietnam is listed among the 100 most sustainable companies, and the first time in the Top 10 in the manufacturing sector. These achievements could not have been reached without the consistent efforts of all C.P. Vietnam staff.” Business strategies of the company closely related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Besides… Read full this story

C.P. Vietnam in top 10 sustainable business list for manufacturing have 331 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.