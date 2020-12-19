PANO – Liaison Committee of Division 307 and Division 309 of Military Zone 5 on December 7th repatriated 18 sets of remains of martyrs to their home towns in Khanh Hoa Province. Among the martyrs, 9 are from Nha Trang city, 7 from Ninh Hoa town, and 2 from Dien Khanh district. They used to belong to Regiment 812 of Division 309 and sacrificed while serving the international obligation in Cambodia between 1979 and 1980. A requiem and burial service was held for those martyrs at their home towns with the participation of local authorities, veterans, locals and their relatives. Translated by Ha Thanh

Burial service for martyrs in Khanh Hoa province have 182 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.