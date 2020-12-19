PANO – Liaison Committee of Division 307 and Division 309 of Military Zone 5 on December 7th repatriated 18 sets of remains of martyrs to their home towns in Khanh Hoa Province. Among the martyrs, 9 are from Nha Trang city, 7 from Ninh Hoa town, and 2 from Dien Khanh district. They used to belong to Regiment 812 of Division 309 and sacrificed while serving the international obligation in Cambodia between 1979 and 1980. A requiem and burial service was held for those martyrs at their home towns with the participation of local authorities, veterans, locals and their relatives. Translated by Ha Thanh
- VP Osinbajo attends burial service for late VP Ekwueme, in Anambra, 2nd Feb 2018
- Gifts for police martyrs’ children
- Breaking down condo HOA fees in Costa Rica
- SNEED EXCLUSIVE: Judge George Leighton to get dying wish of Arlington burial
- Pak soldier martyred in cross-border firing
- Egyptian officials deny supposed taxes on iPhone users or on burials
- Safi Al-Din Ensemble in Ardabil province
- Golden success for North Tyneside Council service
- Kargil martyr’s son keeps his father’s legacy alive
- Education Ministry calls for graft probe in 11 provinces
Burial service for martyrs in Khanh Hoa province have 182 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.