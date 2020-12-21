Broken rice is the flavour of the south

A plate of broken rice is served with grilled pork chops, shredded pork skin, steamed egg custard and fish sauce. — Photo Cơm Tấm Thùy Linh Châu Facebook Phương Hà Any trip to HCM City wouldn’t be complete without trying some cơm tấm (broken rice). The dish is now available nationwide, but the taste of a plate of broken rice with grilled pork chops, shredded pork skin and steamed egg custard is best in the south, particularly in HCM City. In the past, the southern speciality was eaten only for breakfast, but now cơm tấm lovers can enjoy the dish at any time of the day at street-side stalls or luxury restaurants. “I ate broken rice from a very young age. Whenever I went to the market with my mother, we would drop by the restaurant of broken rice at the entrance of the market,” recalled Đào Nguyên Khoa, a 21-year-old student from HCM City. “It is still my favourite even now I’m grown up. If I’m asked what is a typical dish for Sài Gòn, I don’t hesitate to answer that it’s broken rice,” he said. As the name suggests, cơm tấm is made from broken rice grains. According to many elderly Saigoneers, the dish used… Read full this story

