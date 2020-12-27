Bright Future fund has supported more than 28,000 poor cancer patients: conference

In the nine years since its inception, the Supportive Fund for Cancer Patients – Bright Future has mobilised and spent over VND50 billion (US$2.17 million) to support more than 28,000 poor cancer patients nationwide. The information was released during a conference to review the fund’s operations and pay tribute to its donors in Hanoi on December 25. In addition, the fund has been supporting thousands of patients with cancer medicines, while carrying out cancer screening for early detection for over 72,000 people. It has also organised cancer prevention and control forums, improved the capacity of nearly 1,000 doctors, and implemented a series of meaningful programmes for cancer patients. In 2020 alone, the Bright Future fund assisted and presented gifts to 987 poor cancer patients with a total value of nearly VND3.5 billion. VFF President Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to poor cancer patients at the conference. In his letter sent to the fund on the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly appreciated the fund’s operations and achievements, while extending his deep tribute to doctors and employees of the fund, as well as organisations, individuals and philanthropists accompanying the fund. He encouraged the fund to build on the positive results… Read full this story

