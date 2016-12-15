Good morning from Vietnam! Good morning from Vietnam! Politics — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will visit Vietnam from December 20 to 21 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in the second Vietnam trip since his re-election into office in 2013, Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced. Society — A number of major streets in Ho Chi Minh City will be transformed into one-way streets in 2017 in the city’s attempt to tackle chronic traffic congestion, according to a recent proposal made by director of the municipal Department of Transport Bui Xuan Cuong. — Hanoi’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line running 14.7 kilometers from Yen Nghia Bus Station in Ha Dong District to Kim Ma Bus Station in Dong Da District has been completed and will come into operation at the beginning of 2017. — Nguyen Xuan Long, 34, of Dong Nai Province, has been arrested by Vietnamese police for his role in recent false allegations that the country planned to replace the existing currency with a new one. Long was reportedly working under the instruction of a Vietnamese woman living in the U.S., according to police reports. — Vietnamese police has filed for…

Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – December 16 have 323 words, post on at December 15, 2016. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.