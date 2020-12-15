Being apart from his parents for too long, a sixth grader asked two of his friends to join him for a bicycle ride of more than 400km, from Ca Mau Province to Ho Chi Minh City, to look for them. Twelve-year-old boy Pham Van Ngoan, along with his two friends, finally found his parents after the five-day journey, but not before their families reported all three boys as missing persons in their hometown. On December 9, Dang Van Khang, head of Kien Vang Hamlet in the southernmost province, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that the three local students previously reported missing had returned home. The three kids are sixth graders at Tan Hung Tay Middle School in Viet Thang Commune. When they left, Pham Van Ngoan wanted to visit his parents and enlisted his friends, Do Nhat Huy, 11, and Phan Van Hau, 14, to accompany him. “After their return, we visited their families and gave them some support. I advised the parents not to scold the children too much to avoid emotional breakdown,” Khang told Tuoi Tre. Due to financial difficulties, Ngoan’s parents left to work in Ho Chi Minh City to make ends meet. Ngoan, who is now living with… Read full this story

Boy, friends cycle more than 400km in five days to meet his parents have 308 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at December 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.