Border guard troops help Lao people extinguish fire

The fire occurred at the warehouse of the Densavan international border gate (Laos). After being informed of the blaze, troops of the Lao Bao International Border Gate coordinated with Vietnamese firefighters to help Lao people extinguish the fire. At the scene Due to the harsh weather, the blaze spread quickly and firefighters faced difficulties in attempting to put out the blaze. On the same day, the fire, finally under control, killed three people (two Lao citizens, one Vietnamese citizen) and injured six other people. All victims were taken to the emergency ward. At the scene, Lao authorities seized a large number of firecrackers from freighters. Translated by Chung Anh

