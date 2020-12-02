Nation Bodies of two missing tourists recovered in Lam Dong The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,18:16 (GMT+7) Bodies of two missing tourists recovered in Lam DongThe Saigon Times Rescuers recover the body of the second victim who was washed away by floodwaters in Lam Dong Province – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – After a few days of search operations, rescuers found the bodies of two tourists who had earlier been washed away by floodwaters while on a tour to the Bidoup Nui Ba National Park in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. At 7.00 a.m. today, December 2, the competent forces of the province recovered the body of the second victim, while the rescuers found the body of the first one the previous day, the local media reported. The ill-fated victims were identified as Le Thi Quynh Tr., aged 28, and Nguyen Thi Ha M., aged 32. The bodies of the two women residing in HCMC were found at a broken bridge in Long Lanh Hamlet of Da Chais Commune, where they fell and were stuck and buried by garbage and iron bars. Rescuers spent a lot of time searching for the victims at the location, but heavy rains and severe flooding hindered… Read full this story
