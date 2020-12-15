HCMC Boat collision on Saigon River leaves one missing The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,17:17 (GMT+7) Boat collision on Saigon River leaves one missingThe Saigon Times Rescuers search for a woman going missing after a boat crashed into a barge – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – After crashing into a barge on the Saigon River in HCMC’s District 12, a boat transporting soil weighing 45 tons, sank, leaving a 46-year-old woman missing today, December 15. Nguyen Van Long, a 50-year-old man, who lives in Long An Province, was sailing the boat with his wife this morning, heading from Binh Trieu Bridge to Cu Chi District. When he arrived at the foot of the bridge in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12, the boat collided with a barge coming from the opposite direction. After the two fell into the river due to the crash, Long swam toward the riverbank, while his wife remained missing. The barge left the scene of the accident immediately. The waterway traffic police and rescuers quickly gathered at the scene of the accident to search for the victim. The man who was sailing the boat might not have been paying close attention, a police officer told VnExpress. Share with your… Read full this story

