Investors flocked to the Binh Phuoc Province Investment Promotion Conference on Wednesday. — VNS Photo The southern province of Binh Phuoc rolls out the red carpet for investors, Tran Tue Hien, chairwoman of its People’s Committee, said. “The province assures businesses that it will always help resolve the difficulties they face. It will also create the most favourable conditions for them [since] its leaders consider the success of businesses as the province’s.” She was speaking at an investment promotion conference organised in the province on Wedensday, where it sought to showcase the advantages of setting up a business in Binh Phuoc. It provided information about 80 projects worth VND47.6 trillion (US$2.05 billion) in which it is soliciting investment in 2021-25. It is focused on sectors like manufacturing, supporting industries and high-tech agriculture. Also at the conference, 35 businesses received licences for investing anew or expanding. The total capital involved is over VND46.2 trillion ($2 billion) and is going mostly into renewable energy, agriculture, services, and industrial infrastructure. Military Bank signed an agreement with Becamex Binh Phuoc Company to provide financial support and credit to companies at the latter’s Becamex Binh Phuoc Industrial Park in Chon Thanh District. Shinhan Vietnam Bank… Read full this story

Binh Phuoc leader welcomes investors, promises all support have 308 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.