Bình Định could become dark horse of 2021 V-league 1

Bình Định FC is expected to be the dark horse of 2021 Village 1 thanks to new quality contracts under the guidance of coach Nguyễn Đức Thắng. — Photo thethao247.vn HCM CITY — After 12 years, Bình Định FC now has a promotion slot to return to V-League 1. The team has shown its determination by its ambitious signings of new players. With a commitment from the Hưng Thịnh real estate company to invest long-term in developing football in a sustainable ways, coach Nguyễn Đức Thắng and his players have more motivation to enter the new season. The coach was given the green light by the club owner to acquire good signings on the transfer market. Coach Thắng quickly brought in new contracts with quality players from clubs like HCM City FC, Saigon FC or Hà Nội FC. Hồ Tấn Tài, Nguyễn Viết Triều and Đinh Tiến Thành have accepted to join the team. For imported player slots, coach Thắng brought in defender Ahn Byung-keon from Sài Gòn FC and Gordon Rimario of Hà Nội FC. The team also plans to bring in one more imported player for the midfield. The team from the Central Province is showing good preparation and professionalism to be ready for the upcoming season.

