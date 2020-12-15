Bilateral potential clear to see for Vietnam and UK

Nguyen Thi Thuy Chung-Deputy director, ASL LAW Forty-five years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the UK has not only brought great achievements in national construction and development, but also helped multinational friendship, economic cooperation, and bilateral trade exchanges to be strengthened and developed. Bilateral trade exchange in 2017 reached $6.2 billion, up to 3.5 times in 10 years. However, in the last two years, the growth of bilateral import and export has tended to slow down. In 2019, the total import-export turnover of the two countries reached $6.6 billion, down 1.64 per cent. In which, exports reached $5.75 billion, down by 0.38 per cent, and imports reached $857 million, down by 10.67 per cent. In addition, amid pandemic impacts, in the first six months of 2020, bilateral import-export turnover reached $2.57 billion, down 19.87 per cent over the same period; of which Vietnam’s exports to the UK reached $2.23 billion, down 19.8 per cent, and imports hit $337 million, down 20.25 per cent over the same period in 2019. Key period However, exports in August increased by 14 per cent compared to July thanks to tax incentives from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which showed the impact… Read full this story

