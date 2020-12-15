Bilateral potential clear to see for Vietnam and UK

Nguyen Thi Thuy Chung-Deputy director, ASL LAW Forty-five years of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the UK has not only brought great achievements in national construction and development, but also helped multinational friendship, economic cooperation, and bilateral trade exchanges to be strengthened and developed. Bilateral trade exchange in 2017 reached $6.2 billion, up to 3.5 times in 10 years. However, in the last two years, the growth of bilateral import and export has tended to slow down. In 2019, the total import-export turnover of the two countries reached $6.6 billion, down 1.64 per cent. In which, exports reached $5.75 billion, down by 0.38 per cent, and imports reached $857 million, down by 10.67 per cent. In addition, amid pandemic impacts, in the first six months of 2020, bilateral import-export turnover reached $2.57 billion, down 19.87 per cent over the same period; of which Vietnam’s exports to the UK reached $2.23 billion, down 19.8 per cent, and imports hit $337 million, down 20.25 per cent over the same period in 2019. Key period However, exports in August increased by 14 per cent compared to July thanks to tax incentives from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which showed the impact… Read full this story
- Brexit court defeat for UK government
- Vietnam’s economic growth likely to reach set target in 2019: VEPR
- Xi Hosts China’s Largest Naval Parade Ever in ‘Potential Combat Zone’ South China Sea
- Facebook announces Clear History tool as Mark Zuckerberg laments ‘intense year'
- North Korean Nuclear Missile Capable Of Reaching UK Could Be Ready Soon
- This UK media startup grew from 12 employees to 200 in a year and half, and just landed $80 million in funding to grow even more
- A world apart, but closer than ever: why UK and New Zealand tech is made for each other
- UK government Apple Watch ban achieves nothing
- UK gov to review driving laws in bid to prepare for self-driving cars
- Why do 99% of cybercrime fraudsters escape justice in the UK?
Bilateral potential clear to see for Vietnam and UK have 314 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.