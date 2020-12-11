Bidding for A321 landing gears’ overhaul of Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines is looking for bidders for A321 landing gears’ overhaul Vietnam Airlines JSC would like to invite maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers (MROs) to join the bidding for A321 Landing Gears’ Overhaul during 2021-2023 with the following details: – Time of request for proposal’s issuance: From 10h00 December 11, 2020, to before 16h00 December 14, 2020 (Vietnamese time). – Address of request for proposal’s issuance: Vietnam Airlines JSC at 200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien district, Hanoi, Vietnam Contact point: Nguyen Hong Nam, secretary of the project team Tel: + 84 – (0)913367820 E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected] – Closing time for submission of proposals: 15h30 December 21, 2020. If this would be of your interest, please do not hesitate to contact Vietnam Airlines team at the above address. By Nguyen Huong

