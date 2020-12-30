Belgium gives emergency aid to disaster-hit households in Quang Tri and Quang Binh

Through the FAO Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA), the Government of Belgium contributed USD 300,000 to FAO to assist 1,273 smallholder farming households (5,473 people) to the recovery of the livestock production in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces. The support is in the form of cash transfers and each affected household receives support to purchase livestock breeders, feed and other farming supplies. Natural disaster-hit households receive cash at the ceremony. Since October 2020, the Central region of Vietnam has experienced prolonged heavy rains in association with three tropical storms that made landfall as well as typhoons. The combined storms have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides, severely damaging crops and livestock of the farmers. “It is very important that smallholder farmer families, who lost their livestock, can resume their income activities as soon as possible after the flooding, to avoid that these families risk poverty and food insecurity. And that is exactly the ambition of Belgium’s donation through the FAO Emergency fund. With today’s cash transfers we hope to give the farmer families the necessary quick support to overcome the impact of the floods,” said Ivo Hooghe, Chargé d’affaires of the Belgian Embassy. The project… Read full this story

