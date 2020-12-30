Belgium gives emergency aid to disaster-hit households in Quang Tri and Quang Binh

Through the FAO Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA), the Government of Belgium contributed USD 300,000 to FAO to assist 1,273 smallholder farming households (5,473 people) to the recovery of the livestock production in Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces. The support is in the form of cash transfers and each affected household receives support to purchase livestock breeders, feed and other farming supplies. Natural disaster-hit households receive cash at the ceremony. Since October 2020, the Central region of Vietnam has experienced prolonged heavy rains in association with three tropical storms that made landfall as well as typhoons. The combined storms have caused severe and widespread flooding and landslides, severely damaging crops and livestock of the farmers. “It is very important that smallholder farmer families, who lost their livestock, can resume their income activities as soon as possible after the flooding, to avoid that these families risk poverty and food insecurity. And that is exactly the ambition of Belgium’s donation through the FAO Emergency fund. With today’s cash transfers we hope to give the farmer families the necessary quick support to overcome the impact of the floods,” said Ivo Hooghe, Chargé d’affaires of the Belgian Embassy. The project… Read full this story
- Drought hits 570,000 residents in central China
- Exclusive! Ajit Arora: I always try to be an apprentice before getting into any craft
- EMERGING MARKETS-Virus-hit EM assets set to end week in the red
- EastEnders spoilers: Walford rocked by boat disaster as a killer tries to desperately cover their tracks
- China mulls more tax cuts to aid virus-hit small, medium businesses
- Dawood aide Riyaz Bhatti nabbed while trying to flee country
- Sanders hits Bloomberg for trying 'to buy the presidency'
- China's central bank will guide interest rates lower to aid virus-hit economy: state media
- Leftists In Hard-Hit Youngstown, Ohio Try To Stop Fracking — The Only Business That Could Save The Area
- Sanders Adviser Weaver: Bloomberg Doesn’t ‘Give a Damn About Working Class Voters’ – Trying ‘Hostile, Corporate Takeover’ of W.H.
Belgium gives emergency aid to disaster-hit households in Quang Tri and Quang Binh have 335 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.