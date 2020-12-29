BCG Energy instals 43MW rooftop solar energy systems in 2020

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the rooftop solar system installed at Kangda Board Co., Ltd located in the Linh Trung III processing zone, Tây Ninh Province, on December 28. — Photo courtesy of the company TÂY NINH — Skylar Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of BCG Energy JSC, held a grand inauguration ceremony for the rooftop solar system installed at Kangda Board Co., Ltd located in the Linh Trung III export processing zone, Tây Ninh Province, on December 28. Skylar JSC, which specialises in rooftop solar, signed two contracts with Kangda Board and Sheng He Wood to supply and install rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 6 MW and 2.3 MW respectively on September 29. Both companies are situated in the Linh Trung III processing zone. The systems with a total capacity of 8.3 MW and costing of over VNĐ150 billion (US$6.4 million) have been installed and put into operation after three months of construction. The ceremony was attended by local leaders, the management of the processing zone and representatives of Bamboo Capital Group, its subsidiaries and strategic partners. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, rooftop solar is a clean and renewable energy, which helps prevent… Read full this story

