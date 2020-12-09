Bayer strives to ensure prosperous crop for farmers to battle adverse situations

This initiative is a timely boost for local farmers as it will provide much-needed resources to those in the region as they battle the adverse effects of drought, saltwater intrusion, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The care packages are part of Bayer’s wider “Better Farms, Better Lives” initiative, which seeks to help farmers get back on their feet and safeguard their livelihoods during these challenging times. The range of projects aims to bolster the spread of sustainable farming practices, and ensure agricultural products meet international standards. Farmers’ representatives in Mekong Delta recevied Bayer’s Corn Seed Support Package which aims to support farmers to restore their production activities, respond effectively to drought, saltwater intrusion and COVID-19 pandemic Strengthening support for a successful planting season With the second corn crop of the year fast approaching, farmers will need new resources as production restarts in November and December. Ensuring a successful second crop is critical in light of the toll that drought and the COVID-19 pandemic had on the first crop. People in the southeast, and in Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in particular, are heavily reliant on corn both for sustenance and as cattle feed. Corn farming in these two provinces cover… Read full this story

