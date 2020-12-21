Bayer hold first-ever Safe Use Ambassador virtual conference

Liam Condon during his opening speech at Bayer first-ever Safe Use Ambassador virtual conference The event, organised by Bayer – a German multinational life science company – was able to connect with more than 2,000 people from 14 countries, of whom more than 750 actively engaged in the conference. Under the umbrella of safe use of crop protection products (CPPs) the conference was opened by Liam Condon, member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG, who emphasised Bayer’s responsibility to ensure safety for consumers and customers to fulfill the company’s ambitious vision “Health for all, Hunger for none”. Sustainability is at the core of Bayer’s business and is greatly supported by establishing partnerships as well as developing proactive stewardship measures. Accordingly, performing trainings on the safe use of CPPs is a fundamental part of the company’s stewardship strategy. In low- and middle-income countries, one of the most pressing issues is the protection of farmers and operators while using CPPs. Several reasons could lead to the improper use of CPPs, for instance, lack of awareness of farmers, and lack of legal frameworks on the use of CPPs and training requirements. Sustainability is at the core of Bayer’s business and is greatly supported… Read full this story

