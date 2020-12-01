Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation

Digital transformation is all the rage in the banking industry Most lenders are upping the ante in consumer experience, with some trying to blend experiences from the physical and digital worlds. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has changed the whole economy, especially the financial landscape with disruptive innovations. Vietnam reported a growth rate of 200 per cent in mobile banking services, with more than 30 million people using the banking payment system on a daily basis. The country also boasts more than 70 credit institutions, not to mention payment intermediaries such as e-wallets providing internet and mobile payment services. The total value of online financial transactions has reached over VND7 quadrillion ($304.35 billion), and VND300 trillion ($13 billion) via mobile apps. However, infusing a digital mindset into a traditional banking culture can pose many challenges. The current strong trend of electronic transactions is a premise for banks to invest in the digital game. In fact, both small- and medium-sized to large banks have treated digital as a priority with articulated strategies, talent, and agile ways of working. As one of the most prestigious, professional, tech-enabled commercial banks in Vietnam, Techcombank has become a pioneer, launching “zero fee” on its [email protected] Ebank… Read full this story

