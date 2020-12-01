Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation

Digital transformation is all the rage in the banking industry Most lenders are upping the ante in consumer experience, with some trying to blend experiences from the physical and digital worlds. The Fourth Industrial Revolution has changed the whole economy, especially the financial landscape with disruptive innovations. Vietnam reported a growth rate of 200 per cent in mobile banking services, with more than 30 million people using the banking payment system on a daily basis. The country also boasts more than 70 credit institutions, not to mention payment intermediaries such as e-wallets providing internet and mobile payment services. The total value of online financial transactions has reached over VND7 quadrillion ($304.35 billion), and VND300 trillion ($13 billion) via mobile apps. However, infusing a digital mindset into a traditional banking culture can pose many challenges. The current strong trend of electronic transactions is a premise for banks to invest in the digital game. In fact, both small- and medium-sized to large banks have treated digital as a priority with articulated strategies, talent, and agile ways of working. As one of the most prestigious, professional, tech-enabled commercial banks in Vietnam, Techcombank has become a pioneer, launching “zero fee” on its [email protected] Ebank… Read full this story
- Lakshadweep is keeping pace with digital transformation and e-governance projects, says its IT secretary Shiv Kumar
- India leading digital transformation race: Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari
- MIC to submit national digital transformation programme this month
- Former Sony LIV head Uday Sodhi launches digital transformation agency
- 800 IT leaders share insights on the state of digital transformation
- How Viettel backs digital transformation in Vietnam
- Tech Mahindra, Ahlstrom-Munksjö collaborate to enable digital transformation with SAP’s S/4HANA
- Budget 2020: Govt on course to achieve digital transformation for income tax
- Digital services 2020: Time for a reality check
- Why do we really need cyber security in digital health care
Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation have 306 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.