Bắc Ninh artists display work together

A lacquer painting by artist Nguyễn Văn Thuật will be displayed at the upcoming-exhibition in Hà Nội. – Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — Eight artists from the northern province of Bắc Ninh will display artworks together in Hà Nội on Friday. The artists, including Nguyễn Nghĩa Cương, Nguyễn Nghĩa Dậu, Nguyễn Văn Hưng, Nguyễn Khắc Hưng, Vũ Bình Minh, Nguyễn Thanh, Nguyễn Văn Thuật and Nguyễn Minh Nam, want to organise the exhibition honouring their homeland. “Almost all the artists are established and they are recognised by professionals,” said art critic Vũ Huy Thông. “The exhibition will be rich in materials and genres including painting, graphics and sculpture which provide the diversity needed for enjoyment and art collection.” All the artists were born in Bắc Ninh about 30km from Hà Nội. The land with deep northern culture has nurtured their love for art. At the exhibition, they will showcase artworks which not only depict the beauty of nature and people but also express their’ thoughts about the relation between traditional culture and today’s all-round development. Dậu, a lecturer at the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts, will show his lacquer paintings which combine traditional lacquer technique and modern creativity, whilst Hân will present his artworks of black and white print paintings. Minh is the only sculptor at the exhibition. He will display a sculpture entitled Humid Zone No 1.4,… Read full this story

