Bạc Liêu Province close to eliminating poverty

Farmers harvest rice in Bạc Liêu Province's Phước Long Commune. The province has implemented various poverty alleviation models in recent years to help poor households escape poverty. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sử BẠC LIÊU – Bạc Liêu Province has reduced its poverty rate significantly by taking a number of effective measures, according to its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has enabled more than 28,000 households to escape poverty since 2016, thus reducing the poverty rate from 15.5 per cent to 1.24 per cent now. It now has only 2,776 poor households. The poverty rate is expected to reduce further to 0.5 per cent by the end of this year. In the last five years the province has invested more than VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$91.2 million) in poverty elimination efforts, and effectively implemented various policies, programmes and models to support poor households. One of the models, which involves Party members and government workers helping poor households, has enabled many of them to escape poverty. They provide them with inputs for production and teach them production techniques, and introduce jobs. The province has built nearly 5,000 houses for poor families since 2016.

