With Chef Phúc Nguyên at Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Chef Phúc Nguyên Serve: 40 bowls Time: 24 hours to make the broth Ingredients: Beef bone with marrow: 10 kg Water: 40 l Mulwarra beef cube-roll: 4 kg Oxtail: 2 kg Cinnamon sticks: 2 stalks Star anise: 8 pcs Cloves: 20 pcs Black cardamon: 4 pcs Ginger root: 70 gr Onion: 3 pcs Shallots: 7 pcs Peppercorn: 50 pcs Spring onion: 500 gr Coriander: 300 gr Saw leaf: 120 gr Chili eye bird: 200 gr Garlic: 300 gr White vinegar: 1 l Rock sugar: 100 gr White sugar: 150 gr Table salt: 10 gr Mường Khương chili sauce: 0.5 l Fish sauce: 60 ml Chicken flavoured seasoning powder: 400 gr “Nậm xít” Lào Cai red rice: 3 kg Upland rice: 6 kg Cassava starch: 1 kg Bắc Hà Beef Noodle Soup Method: Step 1: Making Bắc Hà fresh rice noodles Soak the red “Nậm Xít” rice and upland rice in plain water for at least 4 hours before mixing it with water in a mill. To separate the 2 types of milled rice and mix with grain salt at the rate for every 1 litre of milled rice mixture, mix… Read full this story

Bắc Hà Beef Noodle Soup have 244 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.