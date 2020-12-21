The house was built on an area of 100 sq.m at a cost of VND 100 million, including VND 80 million from the unit and Kien Minh Construction Investment Consulting Joint Stock Company. At the handover ceremony At the handover ceremony, the unit and local authorities also presented some necessities to the family. Senior Colonel Nguyen Hoang Tan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command, said that on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army, the hand-over of the gratitude house was a practical activity to help needy people stabilize their lives while tightening the military-civilian ties as well as promoting the beautiful image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers. Translated by Chung Anh

Ba Ria - Vung Tau military command hands over gratitude house to policy household have 240 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.