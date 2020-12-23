Award-winning singer Tuấn releases new album

HCM CITY — A new acoustic album by award-winning singer Hà Anh Tuấn, Cuối Ngày Người Đàn Ông Một Mình (A Man Alone at the End of a Day), has been released in both physical and digital formats. Singer Hà Anh Tuấn has released an acoustic album Cuối Ngày Người Đàn Ông Một Mình (A Man Needs Time Alone at the End of a Day), featuring songs by famous composers such as Võ Thiện Thanh, Trần Tiến and Lam Phương. Photo courtesy of the artist The acoustic album consists of eight famous Vietnamese songs about love which were released in the 80s and 90s and are still loved by fans. Highlighted songs include Giấc Mơ Mùa Thu (A Dream of Autumn) composed by Võ Thiện Thanh, Hà Nội Ngày Ấy (Hà Nội Back Then) by Trần Tiến, Mưa Rừng (Rain in Forest ) by Huỳnh Anh, and Thành Phố Buồn (Sad City) by Lam Phương. Tuấn worked with his producer Thanh Phương, who has produced music for Vietnamese divas like Thanh Lam, Ngọc Anh and Trần Thu Hà, to remix and record the songs. He also used traditional musical instruments like the flute, pan pipe and đàn tranh (16-chord zither) on his album. The 36-year-old said the idea for the album came to him when… Read full this story

