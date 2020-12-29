Automakers in race for sales to avail of temporary fee cut

With just a few days left to enjoy the 50 per cent fee cut, local car sellers hope for some last-minute deals. Photo: Le Toan The fee cut for locally-assembled or produced cars boosted 2020’s car sales, which suffered under the impact of COVID-19. Previous to the temporary regulation, buyers of cars with fewer than nine seats in Vietnam were subject to a 10 per cent registration fee, or 12 per cent for residents of Hanoi – rates now expected to be reinstalled as the year ends. According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association’s November report, sales of automobiles reached 36,359 units in October, up 9 per cent on-month and 22 per cent on year. Among that, 7,122 commercial cars were sold, down 5 per cent on-month, while sales of passenger and special-use vehicles topped 28,755 and 482 units, rising 13 and 25 per cent on-month respectively. Locally-assembled cars come from automakers with many domestic and assembled models such as Truong Hai Auto Corporation, Thanh Cong, and VinFast; as well as from foreign players that assemble their cars in Vietnam, like Toyota, Peugeot, and Mercedes-Benz, all of which benefit as customers move to localised models. Automakers are also increasing their… Read full this story

