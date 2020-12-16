Australian supports Vietnamese flood-affected localities with safe drinking water treatment

The Australian Water Association has coordinated with DuPont Water Solutions, SkyJuice, Disaster Aid Australia, the Nguyen Family, the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA), Thua Thien Hue Water Supply Company (HueWACO), Quang Tri Water Supply Company (QTWaco), Informa Markets, Tradelinks Logistics & Services Co., and the Government of Vietnam to deploy water treatment systems into areas of most need. The value of the donation and support from the coalition of private sector partners and Vietnam water companies for the technology, construction and operation is approximately $300,000AUD. The treatment process involves membranes and disinfection that will be installed in schools and community buildings in flood effected districts of A Luoi, Nam Dong, Trieu Phong and Hai Lang. “Within the span of a single month, central Vietnam has faced five storms and two tropical depressions, bringing with them heavy rains, floods and landslides. The storms have also displaced more than 90,000 people and more than 130,000 houses have been flooded,” said Van Anh, Deputy Director General of Water Resource Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. A safe drinking water treament system Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie welcomed the initiative and congratulated those involved from the Australian and… Read full this story

